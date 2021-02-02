Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth $10,592,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $1,361,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $185.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.92. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $209.92. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.03%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.