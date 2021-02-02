Castle (CSTL) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $7,261.53 and $1.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 20,849,587 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

