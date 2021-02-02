Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1,028.6% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,532. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $111.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.11.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

