Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

BATS JPST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472,843 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.80.

