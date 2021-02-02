Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $3.52 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNLA remained flat at $$50.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.42. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

