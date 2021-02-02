Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,944 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in CVS Health by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,433,000 after acquiring an additional 23,005 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $72.03. 193,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,773,250. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.32. The company has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

