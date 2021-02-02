Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $6.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.12. 76,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,602,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.19 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.