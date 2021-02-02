Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 47 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $7.63 on Tuesday, hitting $474.37. 60,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,803. The firm has a market cap of $192.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.61, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $470.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

