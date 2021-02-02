Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Given “Hold” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:CATB opened at $3.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.19. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

