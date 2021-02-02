Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,889 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,677,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,346 shares of company stock worth $3,187,318 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAT traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $191.85. 280,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,373,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $104.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

