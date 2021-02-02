Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Truist

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) had its target price boosted by Truist from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CATY. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Cathay General Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $34.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. Cathay General Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $98,364.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,399,864.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane H. Jelenko sold 3,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $108,718.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,466 shares of company stock worth $644,214 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,003,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,428,000 after buying an additional 233,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,248,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,070,000 after purchasing an additional 82,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,740,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 531,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 244,341 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

