cbdMD (YCBD) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter.

cbdMD stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54. cbdMD has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.35.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on cbdMD from $3.60 to $4.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

cbdMD Company Profile

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

