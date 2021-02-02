CCUniverse (UVU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 46% lower against the dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $3,476.96 and approximately $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007525 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007020 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000193 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000223 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 tokens. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org. The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.