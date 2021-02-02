Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives $37.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.11.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,173 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 173.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502,575 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,908,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $40.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.46. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

