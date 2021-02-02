Celer Network Hits Market Capitalization of $46.14 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $46.14 million and $7.85 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,304,283,347 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

