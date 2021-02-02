Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report sales of $6.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $500,000.00 and the highest is $10.00 million. Cellectis posted sales of $6.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $61.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.70 million to $75.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $9.30 million to $160.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cellectis.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLLS. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cellectis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cellectis by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Cellectis by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 33.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLLS traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.78. The stock had a trading volume of 20,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,858. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cellectis (CLLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.