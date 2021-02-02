Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $32.87 million and approximately $106,543.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00065499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.29 or 0.00831515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00046394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.71 or 0.04600929 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00035028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00019839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 33,025,100 tokens. The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

Celo Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.