Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$9.50 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ATB Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a C$12.75 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.84.

TSE CVE opened at C$8.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.37. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$12.45.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

