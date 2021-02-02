Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centamin plc is a mineral exploration development and mining company. It engages in the exploration, mining and development of mineral properties primarily in Egypt, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company’s current projects include Sukari old Mines and focuses on the Arabian-Nubian Shield. Centamin plc is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey. “

Get Centamin alerts:

CELTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Centamin to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

OTCMKTS:CELTF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.60. 6,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,726. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.92.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centamin (CELTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.