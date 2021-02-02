Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Down 24.2% in January

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 1,070.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Centogene by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNTG. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Kempen & Co started coverage on Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Centogene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CNTG stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,770. Centogene has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of -2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Centogene will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

