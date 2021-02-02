CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 10,996 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 173.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,377. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $211.44. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

