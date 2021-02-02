CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,654 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after buying an additional 412,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Moderna by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,059,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,953,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 806,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,055,000 after buying an additional 84,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Moderna by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,162,000 after buying an additional 52,472 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.72.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $1,913,719.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,473,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,597,631. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.83, for a total transaction of $564,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 463,667 shares of company stock worth $58,774,875. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $5.96 on Tuesday, hitting $151.52. 78,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,285,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $185.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

