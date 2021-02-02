CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $246.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $254.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $237.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

