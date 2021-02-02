CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $9.69 Million Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co owned 1.43% of Great Southern Bancorp worth $9,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 58.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 70.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 44.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSBC traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,674. The firm has a market cap of $686.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $59.08.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 23.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

