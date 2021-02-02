CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,978 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,126 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,978 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises 1.2% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 11.8% in the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,405,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 997.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD opened at $209.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.27. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Truist decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.