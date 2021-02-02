Centric Cash (CNS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $140,837.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Cash token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $158,144.01 and $140,837.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000238 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 106% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00041861 BTC.

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a token. Centric Cash’s total supply is 1,309,221,515 tokens. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com.

Centric Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

