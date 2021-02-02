Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Short Interest Update

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,500 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the December 31st total of 484,700 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 90,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRNT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

CRNT traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,894,415. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $378.31 million, a PE ratio of -24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.76.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $70.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. Analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

