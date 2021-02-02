Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.90 to $5.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of CWBHF opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. Charlotte’s Web has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $7.49.

About Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc produces and distributes hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products in the United States. The company offers products in the categories of tinctures, capsules, gummies, topicals, and pet products. It distributes its products under the Charlotte's Web name through its ecommerce website, third party ecommerce websites, as well as distributors, and various brick and mortar retailers.

