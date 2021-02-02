Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the December 31st total of 140,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF traded up $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.91. 18,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,939. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.31. Chase has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $117.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $63.91 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $172,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,541,424.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $137,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,579.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $805,060. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chase by 1.7% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Chase by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chase during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

