ChatCoin (CHAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $168,810.00

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $168,810.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,163.63 or 1.00054409 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00025063 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00030246 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000271 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000240 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

