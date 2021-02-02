Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter worth $48,286,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Chemed by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 348,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,663 shares of company stock worth $7,959,739 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Chemed stock opened at $518.98 on Tuesday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $532.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

