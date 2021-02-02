Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 77.8% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CADMF opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Chemesis International has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $0.88.

Chemesis International Company Profile

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

