Chesterfield Resources plc (CHF.L) (LON:CHF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Chesterfield Resources plc (CHF.L) (LON:CHF) shares were down 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.70 ($0.17). Approximately 173,806 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 737,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.85 ($0.17).

The firm has a market cap of £12.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.62.

About Chesterfield Resources plc (CHF.L) (LON:CHF)

Chesterfield Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in Cyprus. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company has a 100% interest in twelve permits covering an area of 50 square kilometers, as well as applications covering an area of 186 square kilometers with total covering area of 236 square kilometers in Cyprus.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chesterfield Resources plc (CHF.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesterfield Resources plc (CHF.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.