Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Raised by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

