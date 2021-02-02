Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

CVX opened at $86.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $161.36 billion, a PE ratio of -14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.44. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.