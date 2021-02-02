Chiliz Market Capitalization Reaches $124.33 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $124.33 million and $60.53 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00066278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.56 or 0.00824289 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00048481 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.01 or 0.04632251 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00036009 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,442,628,749 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

