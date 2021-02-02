Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Shares Up 6.9%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.49. 1,102,620 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,185,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMRX. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get Chimerix alerts:

The company has a market cap of $594.40 million, a P/E ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.02.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.