China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

CEA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Eastern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded China Eastern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Eastern Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. China Eastern Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of CEA opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.21. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 15.70% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 34,809.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $427,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at $1,086,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 12.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services. It is also involved in flight training; airline maintenance; the provision of import and export, investment, leasing, and consultation services; hotel services; the research and development of technology and products in the field of aviation; and e-commerce platform and ticket agent services.

