Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) versus EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Financial Review

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chindata Group and EverQuote’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chindata Group $120.74 million 51.00 -$24.69 million N/A N/A EverQuote $248.81 million 5.23 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -167.36

EverQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Chindata Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Chindata Group and EverQuote, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chindata Group 0 1 5 0 2.83 EverQuote 1 0 7 0 2.75

Chindata Group currently has a consensus target price of $19.20, indicating a potential upside of 12.02%. EverQuote has a consensus target price of $54.29, indicating a potential upside of 15.85%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Chindata Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.9% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chindata Group and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chindata Group N/A N/A N/A EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21%

Summary

EverQuote beats Chindata Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

