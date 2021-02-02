Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $1,575.26 to $1,633.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill traded as high as $1,512.27 and last traded at $1,510.03, with a volume of 7436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,480.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,378.11.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,414.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,295.65.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.