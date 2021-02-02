Chromia Price Tops $0.0359 on Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $15.43 million and approximately $4.17 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00068277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.06 or 0.00859278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00049462 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00039495 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.65 or 0.04498153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00019935 BTC.

About Chromia

CHR is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,652,097 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

