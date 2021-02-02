Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Cimarex Energy worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Cimarex Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 251.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $401.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.33 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist cut shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,001,920. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

