Cindicator One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.68 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Cindicator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cindicator has traded up 56% against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $28.63 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cindicator alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00065242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.66 or 0.00837114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00047053 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.45 or 0.04800553 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002799 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00034984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Cindicator Profile

CND is a token. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cindicator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cindicator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.