Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issues Earnings Results

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS traded down $6.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,312. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.40.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 70,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $5,043,135.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,827,567.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,963,951. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.