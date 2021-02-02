Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS.

NASDAQ CRUS traded down $6.39 on Tuesday, reaching $91.47. 42,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,312. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.20. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 12 month low of $47.04 and a 12 month high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,149. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total value of $649,996.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,963,951. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

