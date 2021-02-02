Citigroup Increases Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Price Target to $80.00

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Wabtec from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Wabtec from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wabtec has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.13.

NYSE:WAB opened at $76.27 on Friday. Wabtec has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $84.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average is $68.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

In other Wabtec news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 40,500 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $2,961,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 740,232 shares in the company, valued at $54,125,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 10,000 shares of Wabtec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,000 shares of company stock worth $19,159,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wabtec by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

