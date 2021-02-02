Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Trading 10.3% Higher

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s stock price traded up 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.29. 2,295,517 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 1,321,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals stock. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Citius Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.