Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives $39.04 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.04.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

