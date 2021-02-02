Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,293 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.15% of Citrix Systems worth $24,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 99,163 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 114.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,010 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 248.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,015 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 541,181 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $74,526,000 after acquiring an additional 139,272 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

In other Citrix Systems news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $53,186.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,617.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,027 shares of company stock worth $7,096,322. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $132.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.09.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.