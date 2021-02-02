Civitas (CIV) Reaches One Day Volume of $81.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 44.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last week, Civitas has traded 36.8% higher against the US dollar. One Civitas coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges. Civitas has a market cap of $91,057.10 and $81.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006437 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000086 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 49% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,930,875 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

